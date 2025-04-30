The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The signing, which will see Hall carry a cap hit of $3.167 million starting next fall, comes one day after Hall and Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-4 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 5. Hall posted one goal - scored on Tuesday - and three points in five games against the Devils in the first-round series.

“Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky. “He’s been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.”

Hall posted nine goals and 18 points in 31 games with the Hurricanes this season after being acquired in-season from the Chicago Blackhawks. He was traded to Carolina as part of the three-team deal that saw the Hurricanes land Mikko Rantanen in January. He had nine goals and 24 points in 46 games before the trade.

The 33-year-old winger spent this season playing out the last of a four-year, $24 million contract signed with the Boston Bruins in 2021.

Hall, who won the Hart Trophy with the New Jersey Devils in 2018, has 284 goals and 739 points in 909 career games.

The Calgary native was selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010. He has played for seven teams over his 15 NHL seasons.