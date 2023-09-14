The Carolina Hurricanes have signed former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout agreement, according to Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff.

The #Canes have inked a seventh and final PTO, adding Zach Aston-Reese to their training camp roster.



The 29-year-old skated in 77 games with Toronto during the 2022-23 campaign.

Aston-Reese, 29, skated in 77 games for the Maple Leafs last season, scoring 10 goals and recording 14 points.

The Staten Island, N.Y., native went undrafted and signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins, whom he played five seasons (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) with.

Aston-Reese was traded by the Penguins to the Anaheim Ducks mid-season in 2022.

In 307 career games, Aston-Reese has scored 43 goals and recorded 80 points.