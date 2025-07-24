The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jackson Blake to an eight-year, $45 million contract extension, it was announced Thursday night.

The deal carries an average annual value of $5.625 million and begins in the 2026-27 season. He will play out the final year of his entry-level deal this upcoming season.

“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be,” said Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky in a news release. “His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

Blake is the son of 13-year NHL veteran Jason Blake.

The 21-year-old winger scored 17 goals and added 17 assists for 34 points in 80 games last season for the Hurricanes, his second at the NHL level after making his debut during the 2023-24 season. He was selected in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Draft.

A native of Fargo, N.D., Blake represented the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying one goal and five assists in seven games to win a bronze medal.