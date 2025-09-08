Kevin Lebanc has joined the Carolina Hurricanes on a professional tryout basis.

The 29-year-old forward spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A native of Staten Island, NY, Labanc appeared in 34 games in 2024-2025, recording a pair of goals and 10 assists.

Labanc joins Givani Smith and Oliver Kylington as attending Canes camp on a PTO.

Originally selected with the 171st overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts, Labanc spent the first eight seasons of his career with the San Jose Sharks.

In 512 career games, Lebanc has 84 goals and 153 assists.

Internationally, Labanc has represented the United States at various levels and was a member of the Team USA squad that won a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Belarus.

Hurricanes' training camp opens next week.