The Hurricanes announced the signing of Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL with a minimum guarantee of $150,000 in the 2024-25 season.

“Dustin has played very well for the Wolves this season,” said GM Eric Tulsky. “Given the injury to Frederik Andersen, we felt it was important to add to our depth at the goaltending position and this gives us another option with significant NHL experience.”

Tokarski, 35, has a record of 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in five AHL games this year

He has appeared in 80 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins, going 23-34-12 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.