The Carolina Hurricanes have signed left winger Eric Robinson to a four-year, $6.8 million extension that comes with an AAV of $1.7 million.

“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” said general manager Eric Tulsky. “His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we are thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a Hurricane.”

The 30-year-old recorded 14 goals and 32 points in 82 games this past season, all career highs. He scored one goal and three points in 15 postseason games.

The Ballmawr, N.J. native has 54 goals and 123 points in 388 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, and Hurricanes.