The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Oliver Kylington and forward Givani Smith to professional tryout agreements on Wednesday.

Kylington, 28, split last season with the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks organizations, recording a goal and five points in 19 games while averaging 12:18 of ice time.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Avalanche last off-season before he was traded to the New York Islanders, along with prospect Calum Ritchie and two draft picks, in exchange for forward Brock Nelson and prospect William Dufour before the trade deadline.

The Islanders then flipped Kylington to the Ducks for future considerations the same day.

Drafted 60th overall by the Calgary Flames in 2015, Kylington has 18 goals and 60 points in 220 career games split between the Flames, Avalanche, and Ducks.

Smith, 27, finished the 2024-25 campaign in the Philadelphia Flyers organization after he was traded from the Avalanche in exchange for defenceman Erik Johnson before the trade deadline.

He began the season in the San Jose Sharks organization but was traded to the Avalanche, along with goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, in exchange for netminder Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, and two draft picks in December.

The 6-foot-2 winger appeared in 13 games with the Avalanche last year without recording a point. He also recorded a goal and three points in 16 games split between the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Smith is coming off a two-year, $1.6 million deal he signed with the Sharks in July of 2023.

Drafted 46th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, Smith has nine goals and 22 points in 168 career games split between the Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Sharks, and Avalanche.