The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Ryan Suzuki to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.

He will receive $775,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the AHL with a $90,000 guarantee.

Suzuki, the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens captain Nick, had 14 goals and 30 points in 51 games last season with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Drafted in the first round (28th overall) by Carolina at the 2019 NHL Draft, Suzuki won the Calder Cup with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22.

“Ryan is a highly skilled forward who has made great strides early in his professional career,” said Hurricanes assistant general manager Darren Yorke in a news release. “We have been continually impressed by his work ethic and persistence, and we are happy to keep him in our organization.”