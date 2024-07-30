RALEIGH, N.C. — Eric Staal signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to retire as a member of the NHL franchise.

The team also announced it will retire their former captain's No. 12 jersey sometime this season.

The 39-year-old ranks first in Hurricanes history (since relocation from Hartford) in goals (322), assists (453), points (775), games played (909), power-play goals (105), power-play points (252) and hat tricks (13).

Staal appeared in 1,365 career regular-season games over 18 seasons with Carolina, the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., product finishes his NHL career with 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists). He won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006, leading the team in playoff scoring with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists).

"There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane," Staal said in a statement. "To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honoured.

“From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me."

Carolina selected Staal second overall at the 2003 NHL draft. He posted the only 100-point season in club history in 2005-06 (45 goals, 55 assists).

"Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "We look forward to raising No. 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”

Staal also represented Canada numerous times internationally. He's just one of 30 players to win the Stanley Cup (2006) and claim gold at the world championship (2007) and Olympics (2010).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.