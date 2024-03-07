Eight players were placed on waivers Thursday as the clock ticks closer to the NHL's trade deadline Friday afternoon.

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Tony DeAngelo was one of the notable names waived Thursday. Brendan Lemieux (Hurricanes), Jordan Oesterle (Calgary Flames), Boris Katchouk (Chicago Blackhawks), Evan Cormier (Florida Panthers), William Lagesson (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Tobias Bjornfot (Vegas Golden Knights) were also placed on waivers.

Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who was waived on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Kings, was claimed by the Nashville Predators.

Forward Ryan Johansen cleared waivers Thursday after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in a deal involving defenceman Sean Walker a day earlier. He will be assigned to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Will Lockwood (Florida Panthers) and Jacob Moverare (Kings) also cleared on Thursday.