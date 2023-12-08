Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Tony DeAngelo and Nashville Predators blueliner Tyson Barrie are both available on the trade market as the season nears the two-month mark, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun notes DeAngelo's availability is not new, while Barrie requested a trade after being made a healthy scratch for one game last weekend.

"Tony DeAngelo has been on for a while now, and the market has been kind of soft for him so far. But Tyson Barrie's trade request puts him on the market," LeBrun said on Insider Trading Thursday. "Both power-play guys, puck-moving guys, but both guys whose role has been reduced in their respective teams. So, nothing imminent on either front is my sense.

"But what’s interesting is that in terms of Tyson Barrie, I don't think the Predators want to retain salary on his $4.5-million cap hit, and that adds a complicated factor to trying to move him. They're already retaining money on Ryan Johansen from the trade (with the Colorado Avalanche) last summer. They have buyout charges from Matt Duchene. So, they'd like to make a hockey trade with Tyson Barrie, if possible. The bottom line here is (Predators general manager) Barry Trotz likes Tyson Barrie as a person, as a player, but his role has been reduced.

"Now, interestingly ... the [Calgary] Flames - they've gotten calls on both Tyson Barrie and on Tony DeAngelo over the last little while because obviously, 'Hey, they traded Zadorov, they must have room for another defenceman.' But the answer was that for now, Calgary is in no rush to make another move ... and certainly that means on Chris Tanev, even though there's tons of interest in him, I think the Flames are in absolutely no rush to move him, and they want to see this team play for a bit here and let the market continue to develop on the hulking defenceman."

Trotz spoke candidly on Barrie to 102.5 The Game Nashville on Tuesday, stating he did not like Barrie's response to being scratched against the New York Rangers. Trotz also voiced his displeasure for a media leak that Barrie's camp had been given permission to look into a trade.

"Obviously we talked to the agent and (we're) very disappointed it got out, because there’s only about four people in the world that knew about any conversation about anything and somehow it got out” Trotz said. “I was very disappointed on that process. It didn’t come from the Preds, I do know that 100 per cent.

“Obviously, someone felt that it should be out there and they put it out there. From my standpoint, we will get on the phones and say, ‘Tyson’s not happy in his situation right now, is there any takers?’ There might be, there might not. His agent, I'm sure, behind the scenes will be doing the same thing.”

The Predators received Barrie, two draft picks and prospect Reid Schaefer from the Edmonton Oilers in the trade that sent Mattias Ekholm the other way in January. Barrie posted three goals and 12 points in 24 games to end the campaign after the deal.

This season, Barrie has 10 assists in 23 games to begin the year while seeing his average ice time with the Predators drop to 18:31 from 21:24 last season. He posted an assist in his return to the lineup Tuesday despite seeing just 11:07 of ice time before being scratched again against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

A veteran of 791 career games, Barrie has 108 goals and 500 points over his time with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers and Predators. He carries a cap hit of $4.5 million on his expiring three-year contract signed with the Oilers in 2021.

DeAngelo on the market again

The Hurricanes signed DeAngelo to a one-year, $1.675 million contract in late July after he was bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 28-year-old, who is in his second stint with the Hurricanes, has one goal and seven points in 16 games this season. He's been out of the lineup since Nov. 18 as a healthy scratch.

DeAngelo posted 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games with Carolina during the 2021-22 season.

In 70 games last season for the Flyers, DeAngelo had 11 goals and 42 points. He was scheduled to have a $5-million cap hit for the 2023-24 season, with the buyout leaving the Flyers with a cap charge of $1.67 million for two seasons.

A first-round pick (19th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014, DeAngelo has appeared in NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Flyers and Hurricanes.

In 356 career NHL games, the Sewell, N.J., product has 46 goals and 206 points.