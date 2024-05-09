Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Thursday that the Carolina Hurricanes will turn to goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for Game 3 of their second-round series against the New York Rangers.

It will be Kochetkov's first appearance since Carolina's penultimate regular season game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14.

Frederik Andersen started all seven of the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Playoff games this spring, allowing four goals on Tuesday's 4-3 double overtime loss in Game 2.

“Freddy’s played really well, but he’s also played a lot,” Brind'Amour said Thursday. “I think giving him a little rest is the best thing.”

The 34-year-old has a 2.58 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage during the playoffs this season.

Kochetkov, 24, had a .911 save percentage and 2.33 GAA in 42 games during the regular season, 40 of them starts.

After Game 3 on Thursday, Game 4 of the conference semifinal series will go Saturday evening in Raleigh, N.C.