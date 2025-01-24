The Carolina Hurricanes are making a major move to bolster their forwards group.

The Hurricanes are working on acquiring forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a multi-team deal.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, the Avalanche will be receiving forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury from Carolina, along with a second- and fourth-round draft pick as part of the blockbuster deal that also involves the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rantanen, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this coming summer, has 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche this year. The 28-year-old forward has gone over 100 points each of the last two campaigns.

The addition of the veteran bolsters an already-strong forward group for the Hurricanes, who rank second in the Metropolitan Division at 30-16-3 through 49 games. Carolina ranks fifth in the NHL with 165 goals scored entering play on Friday.

LeBrun also reported that Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall is involved in the trade, with multiple reports indicating the veteran is also going to the Hurricanes.

Hall was the No. 30 name on TSN's most recent Trade Bait Board, with Chicago teammate Seth Jones - who was also a healthy scratch on Friday - the No. 11 player.

More to come.