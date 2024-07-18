The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Jack Drury on Wednesday, inking the restricted free agent to a two-year contract worth $3.45 million.

Drury was among the 14 players across the league to file for salary arbitration. Hurricanes forward Martin Necas remains scheduled to have a hearing later this summer, while the team also has restricted free agent Seth Jarvis still to sign this summer.

Drury had eight goals and 27 points in 74 games this season, adding one goal and five points in 11 playoff games.

“Jack took tremendous steps last season to solidify himself as a key part of our forward group,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He is an extremely hard worker at both ends of the ice who can be relied upon at all situations, and we are excited to watch his continued growth in Carolina.”

The 24-year-old centre has 12 goals and 37 points in 114 career games. He was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round of the 2018 draft.