Carter Verhaeghe did not participate in the full gameday session with his Florida Panthers teammates on Tuesday.

The forward took shots on his own on one side of the rink before departing the session early.

The Panthers used both sides of the practice rink and blocked some Edmonton Oilers players who usually elect to get on the ice early from doing so. The Oilers were scheduled to practice at 11:30a.m. ET, while the Panthers were on the ice beyond 11a.m.

Verhaeghe, 29, has skated in all five games of the series to this point, registering one goal and six points to help the Panthers take a 3-2 series lead.

He skated 16:40 in Game 5 and tallied three hits - the only game in which he skated fewer minutes was in Game 3, when he was on the ice for 15:56.

Despite the unusual routine for Verhaeghe on Tuesday, team reporter Jameson Olive reports no lineup changes are expected for the Panthers in Game 6.

Florida has a chance to clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup with a victory on home ice in Game 6 on Tuesday night.