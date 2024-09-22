TORONTO — The Ottawa Senators almost let things slip away.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs clawing back late in Sunday’s NHL pre-season contest, Ottawa needed some overtime heroics to pull out a 6-5 victory over the hosts.

Carter Yakemchuk cut into Toronto’s defensive end 2:37 into overtime, pulling the puck to his backhand before cashing a nifty goal to help the Ottawa Senators claim a wild win.

“Any time you win a hockey game, you've got to feel good,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “It’s why you play.”

Cole Reinhardt, Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette, and Donovan Sebrango also scored for Ottawa. Jenik also chipped in with three assists.

Mads Sogaard made 32 saves, playing the entire game for the Senators who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews scored singles for the Maple Leafs (0-1-0), while longtime Montreal forward, Max Pacioretty, scored twice in the final period for Toronto. Nylander's goal at 19:38 of the third tied the game at 5-5 and forced overtime.

Toronto’s Joseph Woll got the start in net and stopped 19 shots while Matt Murray turned away eight in relief.

Nylander’s late tally was one of Toronto’s many comeback attempts at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto put four goals by Sogaard in the third period, even holding a lead midway through the frame. But, every comeback was answered by Ottawa.

“I was probably thinking (Yakemchuk) should get rid of it,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “And then he decides to take it all the way and score.”

Though the Leafs fought back in the contest, they were held back by a slow start that saw Ottawa outshoot them 14-2 in the first period. Toronto’s attack stayed stagnant until sparked by Ryan Reaves in the second period. The veteran dropped the gloves with Ottawa’s Donovan Sebrango at centre ice, quickly taking the Ottawa youngster to the ground with a few quick punches and a push.

“In the first period, we were just slow,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “And didn’t move the puck quick enough. You know, that's why we ended up with two shots in the first period. Didn't want to shoot a lot of times, too cute at times. We've got to be better.”

Just moments after Reaves entered the penalty box in front of a roaring home crowd, Mitch Marner found Knies wide open in front for a game-tying goal.

The Senators responded less than two minutes later, though, as Reinhardt found a loose puck amid a scramble in front and slid it into the net. Three different Ottawa players had a whack at the puck before Reinhardt poked it past a sprawling Woll.

After Gaudette expanded Ottawa’s lead with a one-timer in the second period, the Leafs began their push in the final frame. Pacioretty led the offensive charge with a deflection in front before giving Toronto the lead with a shot from the top of the circle that trickled through. Matthews also scored in the third, corralling a rebound in front before flicking a shot through bodies.

After the Senators reclaimed the lead with two late goals of their own, Nylander pushed things to overtime by scoring the equalizer with only 22 seconds left on the clock.

“It was a hard game tonight and personally it was nice to see one go in my first professional game,” Yakemchuk said.

KULEMIN RETURNS

Lost in the high-scoring pre-season contest was the NHL return of longtime Maple Leaf Nikolay Kulemin. The 38-year-old winger tallied an assist for the Senators on Sunday after playing the last six seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. The veteran forward is currently on a professional tryout contract, hoping to earn a spot with the Senators.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Leafs: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.