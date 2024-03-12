MONTREAL — Cayden Primeau made 41 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

Brendan Gallagher, Juraj Slafkovsky, Joshua Roy all scored in the opening six minutes for Montreal (25-30-10), which jumped out to a commanding lead and didn't look back to snap a two-game losing skid.

Primeau earned his second career shutout with the performance.

Elvis Merzlikins allowed three goals on four shots for Columbus (22-33-10) before getting the hook. Daniil Tarasov stopped all 19 shots the rest of the way.

Montreal went on the attack early, finding the back of the net just 21 seconds into the game.

Gallagher found himself all alone in front of the net before redirecting Jake Evans' pass into the top corner.

The Canadiens took only three minutes to add another, this time on the power play.

Slafkovsky fired off a one-timer past Merzlikins from the right faceoff dot after a feed from Mike Matheson.

Roy deflected a shot into the back of the net at 5:48 to end Merzlikins's night.

Columbus replied by registering 22 shots in the period, but could not find a way past Primeau.

The 24-year-old Primeau — officially Montreal's backup goalie after Montreal traded Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils on Friday — also made a miraculous sprawling glove save to steal a sure goal from Alexandre Texier.

His stellar play continued in the second as the Blue Jackets dominated in time of possession and shots but remained off the scoresheet.

As the second period ended and the third began, Columbus continued to up the pressure, spending long stints in the Montreal zone to no avail. The Blue Jacket also hit the post on three separate occasions.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.