Cellar For Celebrini - 2024 NHL Draft Lottery Standings

With the regular season winding down, the race for the No. 1 pick in June's NHL Draft - and Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini - is coming into focus for teams sitting at the bottom of the standings.

"The first-overall spot is locked in tight," says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. "He's not Connor Bedard, he's not Auston Matthews, he's not Connor McDavid. But what I see him as is Jonathan Toews.

"(He's) a foundational franchise player. Jonathan Toews never scored 50 goals. He never had 100 points. But he was instrumental and foundational to the Chicago Blackhawks for three Stanley Cups, to Team Canada whenever he wore the Maple Leaf.

"I don't see Macklin Celebrini as a perennial 100-point scorer. I'm not even so sure that he will get 100 points (in a season). I'm not excluding him from the possibility, but everything he does in the game - from the defensive responsibility to the offensive side of things to the playmaking side of things, the goal scoring, to making everyone around him better and the organization successful - that's Macklin Celebrini."

So which NHL team will be lucky enough to land him first overall?

Check out our lottery chart below to see the bottom 11 teams (ranked by points percentage) in the overall standings with the best chances.

Note: A team participating in the Draft Lottery can move up only 10 spots in the order if it wins one of the lottery draws, so only the bottom 11 seeds are eligible for the first-overall selection. While the last place team has an 18.5 per cent chance of winning the lottery for the No. 1 overall pick, the additional percentages from the five non-playoff teams that did not finish in the bottom 11 are applied to the 32nd-place team resulting in a 25.5 per cent chance to win the lottery for the No. 1 overall pick.

NHL Lottery Odds: 1 - 25.5%, 2 - 13.5%, 3 - 11.5%, 4 - 9.5%, 5 - 8.5%, 6 - 7.5%, 7 - 6.5%, 8 – 6.0%, 9 – 5.0%, 10 – 3.5%, 11 – 3.0%