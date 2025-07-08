Riley Nash is officially hanging up his skates.

The 36-year-old centre told Tyler Lowey of Kamloops, BC's Castanet that his career is over.

Nash did not play in 2024-2025, recovering from a knee injury incurred during the previous season.

“It is definitely something weird to say and it hasn’t really sunk in yet, even though I basically had all of last year away from the rink, but this year will still be weird," Nash said of retirement. "This is all I’ve done and focused on for the past 30 years, but now is the time to end this chapter or book and look at what’s next.”

Born in Consort, Alta., but raised in Kamloops, Nash was originally selected with the 21st overall pick if the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers out of he BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks. After three years at Cornell, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2010 draft and made his NHL debut in December of 2011.

Nash would go on to appear in 628 NHL games over 13 seasons for the Canes, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He also appeared in two playoff games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021.

Nash says he knew it was time to walk away.

“With three wonderful young kids and the way my body has behaved over the past few years, it was time to take a step back as an older guy and let others chase their dream the same way I did,” Nash said. "I consider myself very fortunate to have played in front of my kids over the last few years. They helped me regain the passion and love for the sport I had as a kid. Now was the right time to step away.”

For his career, Nash had 63 goals and 113 assists.