The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class will be announced Tuesday, with Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith and Carey Price among the players who could be selected in their first year of eligibility.

Watch the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Announcement LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App Tuesday at 4pm et/1pm PT.

Thornton, who last played with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, finished his NHL career having skated in 1,714 games, notching 1,539 points, including 1,109 assists split between the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Panthers.

Drafted first overall by the Bruins in 1997, Thornton became a six-time All-Star, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2006.

Internationally, Thornton is well-decorated with Team Canada, winning gold at the World Juniors (1997), World Cup of Hockey (2004, 2016) and Olympic gold in 2010.

Chara, who was inducted to the IIHF Hall of Fame earlier this year, was one of the most physically dominant defencemen of the early 2000s and was a force with the Boston Bruins.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Chara was the tallest player in NHL history and captained the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011, ending a 39-year drought.

Drafted 56th overall by the New York Islanders in 1996, Chara played 24 seasons in the NHL, recording 209 goals and 680 points in 1,680 games split between the Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins, and Washington Capitals.

The three-time first-team all-star won the Norris Trophy in 2009 after putting up 19 goals and 50 points in 80 games, while averaging 26:04 of ice time with the Bruins. He also won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011.

The Trencin, Slovakia, native represented his country three times at the Winter Olympic Games, finishing as high as fourth place in 2010. He also represented Slovakia seven times at the World Championship, taking home silver in 2000 and 2012. Chara also took part of the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as a member of Team Europe, winning silver.

Keith was the defensive pillar for the Chicago Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The four-time All-Star skated in 1,256 career NHL games, notching 646 points split between the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers.

He was a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenceman (2010, 2014) and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015. With Team Canada, he won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014).

While he hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury, Price is one of the most decorated goaltenders of his generation after a 15-year career spent entirely with the Montreal Canadiens.

He had a career season in 2014-15, posting 44 wins, a .933 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average, sweeping the NHL awards with the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and the William M. Jennings Trophy. He also took home the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022.

Drafted fifth overall by Montreal in 2005, Price was a seven-time All-Star.

On the international stage, he backstopped Canada to gold at the 2007 World Juniors, winning tournament MVP and best goaltender honours. He also led Canada to gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Ryan Getzlaf, Tuukka Rask and Jason Spezza are also eligible for the first time in 2025.

The list of first-time eligible players for the Hall of Fame is formidable, but there are a number of players who are still waiting for their call.

Alexander Mogilny has not played since the 2005-06 season but has yet to be inducted. He had 1,032 points in 990 career NHL games, won a Stanley Cup in 2000 as well as the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2003. He became a member of the Triple Gold club in 2000.

Curtis Joseph, Keith Tkachuk and Henrik Zetterberg are also on the list of players with a case to be in the Hall of Fame.

On the women’s side, the Hall of Fame inducted two women for the first time since 2010 as Americans Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell both got the call.

The Hall of Fame has a maximum on the number of women it will induct every year and while the list of deserving players gets longer, one player who may be due is former Team Canada star Jennifer Botterill.

Botterill had a decorated international career, winning three Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006 and 2010) and five women’s world championships.

In college, she won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female player in women’s NCAA Division I hockey in two straight campaigns (2001-02 and 2002-03) with Harvard. Botterill remains the only player to win it twice.