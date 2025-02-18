Charlie McAvoy will not play for Team USA in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada, the Boston Bruins announced Tuesday.

"Charlie was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing related to an upper-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis," the team said in a release. "He will not play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face- Off Championship Game on Thursday at TD Garden.

"The Boston Bruins will provide further updates on his condition and status as soon as they become available."

McAvoy missed Team USA's meaningless game against Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday due to the same injury. Jake Sanderson drew into the lineup for the first time in the tournament, logging 17:08 of ice time. The Ottawa Senators defenceman will now be called upon game to fill McAvoy's spot for the final against Team Canada.

The 27-year-old McAvoy is without a point in the tournament, but logged 19:45 of ice time in the American's opening win over Finland and 19:27 of ice time in their win over Team Canada on Saturday.

The United States leaned heavily on Jaccob Slavin and Brock Faber in their first game against Canada, with both finishing with over 25 minutes of ice time. Noah Hanifin sat just above McAvoy with 20:13 of ice time, while Zach Werenski and Adam Fox saw just under 14 minutes of ice time each.

McAvoy has seven goals and 23 points in 50 games with the Bruins this season while averaging a team-high 23:40 of ice time. The star blueliner is signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit of $9.5 million.



Injury Concerns for Team USA

The United States played Monday's game with a short bench with McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews all out of the lineup. Brady Tkachuk then left the 2-1 loss to Sweden in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that both Tkachuk brothers intend to play Thursday, while TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said Monday that Matthews' upper-body soreness is considered minor.

“We start the game with 11 forwards, and then you lose another guy and a key player on our team,” centre Jack Eichel said. “It’s never easy. You don’t want to see anyone go out. I give the guys credit. We put a lot on (the) 10 forwards, and it’s tough. (Head coach Mike Sullivan is) trying to find combinations. We had chances, but we just weren’t able to bury.”

“I would anticipate we would (get players back Thursday),” Sullivan added after Monday's loss. “We’ll have to wait and see how things play out here over the next day or so, but obviously there will be contingency planning in the event that we need people.”