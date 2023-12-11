Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk and Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Dmitri Samorukov have been placed on waivers Monday.

Katchouk, 25, has two goals and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks this season. He is in the final season of a three-year, $2.275 million contract with an average annual value of $758,333.

Samorukov, 24, has skated in 15 games with the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring one goal with two assists. He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract.