Connor Bedard is keeping a simple mindset as he embarks on his second season in the National Hockey League.

Following a rookie campaign is which Bedard registered 22 goals and 39 helpers in 68 games and took home the Calder Memorial Trophy for his efforts, the Chicago Blackhawks centre is fully aware of his role.

“My job is to produce and be an offensive guy,” Bedard said during a Wednesday appearance on SC with Jay Onrait. “The thing for me, of course, I want to score goals and get points, but in the end, I want to be a difference maker on the ice.

“If I'm creating chances and being responsible on all three ends, that stuff will come. But for me, I think just playing my game, being creative and making plays when they're there.”

The Blackhawks finished last season 31st out of 32 teams with a record of 23-53-6. In the early going of the 2024-25 campaign, Chicago is currently seventh in Central Division at 2-4-1.

Despite the struggles, Bedard says the Blackhawks want to be a force to be reckoned with going forward.

“We weren't very happy with how things went last year - lost a lot of hockey games, which is frustrating,” Bedard said. “It was a tough year for us, but coming into this year, we're all motivated. We're feeling pretty good about how we're playing right now.

“We haven't got as many wins as we want to, but we just want to keep improving and just get wins. It sounds pretty basic, but we're competitive and we want to be a team that that isn't giving up easy losses.”



Blackhawks building chemistry

The North Vancouver, B.C., native has tallied one goal and six assists in seven games so far this season and is building some nice chemistry with linemates Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno.

“He's just such a smart hockey player,” Bedard said of Teravainen, who has three goals and four assists in seven games.

“He's kind of always in good areas for me to give him the puck. Or, if I'm in an area, he's always finding me. It's fun to play with a guy like that, that thinks the game at a high level. And obviously his talent is elite as well. So, he's been fun to get to play with a bit so far and build that chemistry.”

Foligno, 36, brings a veteran presence that is greatly appreciated by Bedard.

“I think just with our young guys, he's been really good at bringing us in and we had a lot of good guys last year and this year as well,” Bedard said. “But just [Foligno] makes it a room that you're comfortable walking into. I feel pretty lucky for a lot of them.”



4-Nations aspirations

Bedard, 19, doesn’t want to think too far ahead, but he was asked about the possibility of teaming up with fellow Canadian Connor McDavid at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament set for February.

“I definitely hope so,” Bedard said. “I'm not focused on it right now. I'm focused on here in Chicago and helping us win.

“But, obviously, if I play well enough and give myself a chance, that'd be great. There's so many players in Canada that could be on that team. If I'm able to play well enough to put myself in a spot, of course I have confidence in myself. But we'll see what happens down the road.”