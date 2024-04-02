NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard has been named the NHL's rookie of the month for March.

Bedard, from North Vancouver, B.C., had four goals and 13 assists in 14 games last month.

He had a goal and four assists in a 7-2 win over Anaheim on March 12, becoming the fifth 18-year-old in NHL history to put up five points in a game.

Bedard, the first-overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft, leads all rookies this season in goals (21), assists (36) and points (57) through 60 appearances despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw.

Bedard was also the NHL rookie of the month in November and December.

He is the first player to earn the award three times since Edmonton centre Connor McDavid in 2015-16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.