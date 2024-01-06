The Chicago Blackhawks claimed forward Zach Sanford off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Saturday.

Sanford, 29, appeared in 11 games for Arizona this season since being recalled from the AHL last month, tallying two assists and nine shots on goal in limited ice-time. The American winger has spent the majority of the season with the AHL's Tuscon Roadrunners after signing a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes this offseason.

The nine-year NHL veteran was placed on waivers by Arizona this past Friday, and has previously played for the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators.

Sanford has played in over 300 NHL games over the course of his career, registering 49 goals and 51 assists during that span.

The move comes in the wake of Chicago placing forwards Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno to an already crowded Injured Reserve following their 4-2 loss at the hands of the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.