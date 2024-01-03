The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenceman Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks placed forward Anthony Beauvillier on injured reserve with a left wrist injury. Beauvillier, who was injured Tuesday against the Predators, has four goals and 14 points in 37 games with the Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks this season.

We have claimed Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.



Additionally, we have placed Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist) on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/3e0XGCKiep — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 3, 2024

Megna, 31, did not appear with the Kraken this season and has only appeared in two games with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, recording a goal.

The 6-foot-6 defenceman appeared in 48 games last season with the San Jose Sharks, recording a goal and 12 points.

Seattle acquired Megna in February of 2023 from the Sharks in exchange for a draft pick.

Megna was drafted 210th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2012 draft and has four goals and 25 points in 141 career games split between Ducks, Sharks and Kraken.