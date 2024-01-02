NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard has been named the NHL's rookie of the month for December.

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., led all rookies last month with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games.

Bedard was also tied for second among rookies with five goals and topped first-year players in power-play assists (five), power-play points (five) and shots on goal (50).

Bedard, the first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, factored on 45.5 per cent of Chicago’s goals during the month (15 of 33), trailing only Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (56.9 per cent) and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (52.4 per cent).

Bedard, who also won the honour in November, leads rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) through 36 games this season.

Columbus centre Adam Fantilli, Minnesota centre Marco Rossi, Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, Philadelphia goalie Samuel Ersson and Buffalo netminder Devon Levi were also considered for the award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.