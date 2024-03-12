Connor Bedard scored a goal and added four assists for a career-high five points in a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

He joins Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ilya Kovalchuk, Dale Hawerchuk and Jack Hamilton as the only 18-year-olds in NHL history to post five-point games.

Bedard assisted on second period goals by Philipp Kurashev and Seth Jones before adding his lone goal of the night with 29 seconds remaining in the frame.

He added two more helpers in the third period on markers by Kurashev and Tyler Johnson.

Bedard now has eight points in his last two games as he accounted for two goals and an assist in Sunday’s 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

The North Vancouver native’s previous game high was four points, which he picked up against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Nov. 9.

He has 20 goals and 31 assists in 52 games this season for the Blackhawks.