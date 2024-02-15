Chicago Blackhawks star rookie Connor Bedard is set to the lineup tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins after missing 14 games with a broken jaw.

Bedard broke his jaw on Jan. 5 against the New Jersey Devils and underwent surgery on Jan. 10 and was projected to be out for six-to-eight weeks.

Bedard has been skating with a full-face shield since Jan. 15 and started doing non-contact drills last week.

Selected first overall by Chicago at the 2023 NHL Draft after a decorated junior career with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats, Bedard has 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games as an 18-year-old rookie in the NHL this season.