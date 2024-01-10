Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured jaw.

The timeline rules out Bedard for the NHL All-Star next month, which he was named to last week as the Blackhawks representative. Bedard was set to become the youngest player to ever play in an NHL All-Star game.

The Blackhawks announced the update on Monday after Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday, with no timeline was announced.

The 18-year-old centre suffered the injury during Friday's 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on a hit by defenceman Brendan Smith as he entered the offensive zone.

Selected first overall in the 2023 draft, Bedard has 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games.

Blackhawks' long injury list

Chicago has been one of the most injury plagued teams in the NHL this year, with nearly $39 million in salary currently shelved on injured reserve.

The list of injured players includes Seth Jones, Taylor Hall, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Beauvillier, Nick Foligno and Bedard.

To help fill their roster, the Blackhawks claimed forward Zach Sanford off waivers Saturday from the Arizona Coyotes.

Currently sitting second last in the NHL standings ahead of only the San Jose Sharks, the Blackhawks will take on the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.