Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is the 2023-24 recipient of the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

Despite missing time with a broken jaw, Bedard led all rookies in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61) while skating in 68 games.

The first overall pick by the Blackhawks in 2023, the Vancouver, B.C. native also participated in the 2024 NHL All-Star as a first-year player.

More to come.