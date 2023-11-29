Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry cleared unconditional waivers on Wednesday and will now have his contract terminated.

The Blackhawks placed Perry on unconditional waivers Tuesday, stating their intention to terminate his one-year, $4 million contract. The team said an internal investigation had determined Perry "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry will have 60 days from when his contract is terminated to file a grievance against the Blackhawks. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Tuesday its unclear whether Perry, who will become an unrestricted free agent, will elect to do so.

"The Blackhawks initiated the termination of that contract on Tuesday by placing him on unconditional waivers. That can happen as soon as Wednesday," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "At that point, there’s a chance Perry could have a grievance over this decision. That is something he has 60 days to decide on, and, at this point, it’s too soon to know which way he’ll go.

"But it’s very clear this is a serious situation. We saw the way [Blackhawks general manager] Kyle Davidson addressed reporters and the strain it put on him.

"He couldn’t reveal much, but he did make it clear that it didn’t involve a player or his family. It was a workplace matter and not something that violated the law. Clearly, this is something the Blackhawks felt violated the terms of Perry’s standard player’s contract and the team’s internal policies."

Prior to being placed on waivers Tuesday, Perry had been out of the Blackhawks lineup since Nov. 19, being scratched as an "organizational decision."

Davidson spoke out Tuesday on the rumours that had followed Perry's absence.

“As this is an individual personnel matter, I will not be able to disclose any details related to the initial reporting or the findings,” Davidson said. "However, I do want to be very clear on this point. This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate and, frankly, it’s disgusting.”

Perry, 38, has four goals and five assists in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, his first in Chicago.

He was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick, signing the one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks soon after.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.