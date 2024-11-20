Chicago Blackhawks veteran defenceman Seth Jones is expected to miss the next four weeks with a right foot injury suffered against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 14.

“Unfortunate for us and him, he was rolling along pretty good,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Wednesday. “But that’s just the nature of the business.”

The 30-year-old native of Arlington, Texas, who was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday, has scored two goals and eight assists over 17 games this season, his fourth with the Blackhawks and 12th in the NHL. Jones leads all skaters in the NHL with an average of 25:42 of ice time per game.

Jones is currently in the fifth season of an eight-year, $76 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $9.5 million.

Selected by the Nashville Predators fourth overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, Jones has scored 92 goals and 323 assists over 814 career games with the Preds, Columbus Blue Jackets and Blackhawks. The five-time All-Star has five goals and 19 assists over 37 playoff games, none of which have come with the 'Hawks.

Chicago sits dead last in the NHL with a 6-12-1 record. The Blackhawks haven't made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.