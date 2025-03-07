The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.

Mrazek, 33, has a 10-19-2 record with a .890 save percentage and 3.46 goals-against average with the Blackhawks this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is on the first season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $4.25 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Mrazek was acquired by the Blackhawks, along with a draft pick, in 2022 from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a draft pick.

Drafted 141st overall in 2010 by the Detroit Red Wings, Mrazek has a career 178-174-40 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.85 GAA split between the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks.

The Ostrava, Czechia, native represented his country three times at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2024 and a bronze in 2012. He also represented Czechia at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a sixth-place finish.

Smith, 35, has nine goals and 16 points in 40 games with the Blackhawks this season.

The 6-foot-1 centre joined the Blackhawks on a one-year, $1 million contract in the off-season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 98th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2009, Smith has 220 goals and 450 points in 968 career games split between the Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Blackhawks.

The Madison, Wis., native represented the United States four times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2013.

Veleno, 25, has five goals and five assists in 56 games this season. The Montreal native has 35 goals and 74 points in 288 NHL games with the Red Wings.