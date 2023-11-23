Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery on his right knee.

Hall is in his first season with the Blackhawks, having been acquired along with Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins in June. He has two goals and four points in 10 games this season, having previously missed time with a shoulder injury.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season. pic.twitter.com/PZwZTzENMo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2023

He had 16 goals and 36 points in 61 games last season, adding five goals and eight points in seven playoff games with Boston.

The 32-year-old remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $6 million on a contract signed with the Bruins in 2021.

The Blackhawks (5-12-0) also placed Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 9, with a groin injury on Thursday.