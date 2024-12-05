The Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Luke Richardson, the team announced on Thursday.

Richardson was in the third year of a three-year deal, although the club had a fourth-year option, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen will take over with the big club on an interim basis. Mark Eaton, Blackhawks assistant general manager overseeing player development, will take assume interim head coaching duties in Rockford.

LeBrun reports the plan for Chicago is to have Sorensen be interim head coach for the rest of the season. Afterwards, the team will conduct a coaching search and Sorensen, depending on how he fares, could be a candidate within that process. LeBrun adds the Blackhawks are high on the 49-year-old Swede.

The 55-year-old Richardson was in the midst of his third season with the Blackhawks, who enter play Thursday at the bottom of the standings after losing their last four games. Through 26 games, the Blackhawks are 8-16-2 with 18 points.

Richardson took over as Blackhawks head coach to begin the 2022-23 season. They finished last in the Central Division in each of the previous two seasons.

“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a news release. “As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward.”

“On behalf of the entire Blackhawks organization, I’d like to thank Luke for his dedication over the past three seasons,” said Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. “I fully support Kyle’s decision in making this change as he continues to do what is needed to move our team forward. I have the utmost confidence in him and the rest of our Hockey Operations team as they begin their search for the next head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Sorensen has spent the previous six seasons with the IceHogs after originally joining the organization as a development coach in 2013-14.

He has a 117-89-16-7 record in 229 career AHL games serving as head coach, all with Rockford, while the IceHogs have reached the playoffs in each of his three seasons behind the bench.