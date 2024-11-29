Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing an additional procedure, head coach Luke Richardson told Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Brossoit is yet to play for the Blackhawks after signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the team on July 1. He underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee in late August and was given a timeline of five to seven weeks for recovery.

The Blackhawks have leaned on Petr Mrázek and Arvid Söderblom with Brossoit sidelined this season. Mrázek has a 7-8-1 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. Söderblom has gone 1-4-1 despite owning a .926 save percentage and 2.36 GAA.

Brossoit spent last season with the Jets for a second stint with the team. Brossoit appeared in 23 games, going 15-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.00.

He is a veteran of 140 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2023.

For his career, Brossoit is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage.