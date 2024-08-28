Laurent Brossoit's debut in a Chicago Blackhawks uniform might have to wait.

The team announced Wednesday that the 31-year-old goaltender underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee and will be out five to seven weeks.

The Blackhawks open their regular season on Oct. 8 at Utah.

A native of Port Alberni, BC, Brossoit signed a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Blackhawks on July 1.

Brossoit is a veteran of 140 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2023.

He spent last season with the Jets for a second stint with the team. Brossoit appeared in 23 games, going 15-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.00.

For his career, Brossoit is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%.