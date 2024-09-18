The Chicago Blackhawks have named veteran forward Nick Foligno the 35th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.

Foligno, 36, is heading into his second season with the Blackhawks. He is the first player to wear the C for Chicago since Jonathan Toews, who captained the Blackhawks from 2008 to 2023.

“In a very short amount of time, Nick has quickly earned the respect of his teammates and our staff,” said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. “Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity. He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players, and we are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey.”

Drafted 28th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2006, Foligno spent five seasons in Ottawa before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 1, 2012 in exchange for defenceman March Methot. Foligno played eight and a half seasons with Columbus, captaining them for six seasons.

Foligno was named an NHL All-Star in 2015 and took home the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2017.

“The fact that Danny [Wirtz], Kyle [Davidson], Luke [Richardson] and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”

The Buffalo, New York native has played 17 seasons in the NHL, appearing in 1,155 career regular season games, scoring 232 goals with 562 points split between the Senators, Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks open their regular season on Oct. 8 against the Utah Hockey Club.