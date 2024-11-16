VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve on Saturday.

Jones has a right foot injury. The 30-year-old Jones played in each of Chicago's first 17 games, averaging more than 25 1/2 minutes of ice time. He has two goals and eight assists.

“That's a lot of minutes to eat up,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He's crucial in a lot of areas on our team. I think it's happened over the last couple years since I've been here, and the guys step up. It's an opportunity to have more minutes and more important minutes.”

Chicago also recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the minors before Saturday night's game at Vancouver.

The 6-foot-8 Crevier, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, made his NHL debut last season. He has no goals and three assists in 24 games with the Blackhawks.

