The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers Wednesday.

The move came as Pitlick's cousin, New York Rangers forward Tyler Pitlick, and Chicago Blackhawks centre Luke Philp both cleared after being waived on Tuesday.

Pitlick has appeared in nine games with Chicago with zero points. In the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he had eight goals and 24 points in 32 games.

A third-round pick (76th overall) by the Nashville Predators at the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick made his NHL debut on March 25, 2019 against the Minnesota Wild.

He was acquired by the Blackhawks on Jan. 6 from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick.

Pitlick is in the second season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract with an AAV of $1.1 million.

The Ottawa, Ont., native has appeared in 132 career NHL games, scoring 21 goals with 54 points split between the Predators, Wild, Canadiens and Blackhawks.