The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenceman T.J. Brodie on waivers for the purpose of a buyout with a year remaining on his contract.

Brodie, 35, appeared in 54 games with the Blackhawks last season, recording two goals and 10 points while averaging 15:38 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman joined the Blackhawks on a two-year, $7.5 million deal in July of 2024 and carried an annual cap hit of $3.75 million. Chicago is expected to save $516,667 on the salary cap with the move

Drafted 114th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2008 draft, Brodie has 58 goals and 358 points in 962 career games split between the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks.

The Chatham, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2013 World Championship in a fifth-place finish.