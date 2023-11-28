The Chicago Blackhawks placed veteran forward Corey Perry on unconditional waivers Tuesday for purposes of contract termination.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," the team said in a release. "As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Perry has been out of the Blackhawks lineup since Nov. 19, being scratched for what was described as an "organizational decision." Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson had "no update" on Perry when speaking to the media on Saturday, saying he would be away from the team for the "foreseeable future.” Davidson added that it is the club's decision for Perry to be away from the team, not Perry's.

Perry's agent, Pat Morris, released a statement on Saturday afternoon:

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."

The veteran was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday and was absent from the team's lineup last Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Perry, 38, has four goals and five assists in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, his first in Chicago.

Perry was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a one-year, $4-million contract with the Blackhawks.

In 1,273 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont., native has 421 goals and 892 points split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

