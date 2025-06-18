The Chicago Blackhawks have signed unrestricted free agent forward Ryan Donato to a four-year, $16 million contract extension that carries an annual cap hit of $4 million on Wednesday.

Donato, 29, had 31 goals and 62 points in 80 games with the Blackhawks last season.

The 6-foot centre wrapped up a two-year, $4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2 million.

Drafted 56th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2014, Donato has 108 goals and 227 points in 483 career games split between the Bruins, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and Blackhawks.

The Boston native represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, leading the team in scoring with five goals and six points in a seventh-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2021 World Championship, taking home a bronze medal.

More to come.