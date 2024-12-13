NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks recalled top prospect Frank Nazar from the minor leagues on Friday.

Chicago also placed defenseman Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 7. Martinez, who signed a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks in free agency, has a neck injury.

The 20-year-old Nazar had 11 goals and 13 assists in 21 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Nazar was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 draft. After starring for the University of Michigan, the forward agreed to a three-year contract with the Blackhawks in April.

Nazar skated in three games with Chicago at the end of last season, scoring on his first shot on goal in his NHL debut on April 14 against Carolina.

The Blackhawks were active in free agency, so they had Nazar begin the season with Rockford to continue with his development. But he made a strong case to rejoin the NHL team with his fast start in the minors.

“Frank’s played very well,” general manager Kyle Davidson said last week when asked about Nazar being promoted. “He’s been a real bright spot for us and his performance has been really exciting.”

Chicago (9-18-2) has dropped six of seven going into Saturday's game at New Jersey. It begins a three-game homestand on Sunday against the New York Islanders.

