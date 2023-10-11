Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has scored his National Hockey League goal against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Bedard scored on a wraparound to beat Bruins goaltender and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark at 5:37 of the first period to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

In his NHL debut Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bedard picked up his first point, a secondary assist on Ryan Donato's goal. With less than four minutes to go in the second period, Bedard passed to Blackhawks defenceman Alex Vlasic, who got the puck on net that led to Donato stuffing the rebound past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. The goal got the Blackhawks on the board with the Penguins leading 2-1. Chicago went on to beat Pittsburgh 4-2 to start the season 1-0.