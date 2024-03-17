CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski and Joey Anderson scored in a 1:23 span of the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Philipp Kurashev and Connor Bedard also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won four of their last six games. Petr Mrazek finished with 24 saves.

Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin scored for San Jose in its 13th loss in 14 games (1-11-2). Devin Cooley had 26 saves in the 26-year-old's NHL debut.

Carpenter scored off a deep-angle rebound of Alexander Barbanov's shot to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead with 9:27 left in the first period. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Kostin beat Mrazek from 10 feet away on the stick side off a pass from Mikael Granlund from behind the net to double the lead. It was his fifth.

Kurashev got Chicago on the scoreboard with 5:58 left in the second, redirecting Tyler Johnson’s perfect pass over Cooley’s shoulder.

The Blackhawks then scored four times in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Donato tied it with a shot from the high slot with 9:37 remaining.

Korchinski’s shot from the high slot 1:12 later was ticked by the stick of San Jose’s Jacob MacDonald to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Eleven seconds later, Anderson turned away from the net and flipped the puck between his legs into a scrum, and finally past Cooley.

Bedard sealed it with an empty-netter just before the buzzer.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

