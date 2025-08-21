The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Frank Nazar to a seven-year contract extension worth $46.13 million.

The deal represents a massive commitment to the 21-year-old centre who has played just 56 career NHL games. The Detroit native will carry a cap hit of $6.59 million under the new deal which will kick in for the 2026-27 season.

Nazar, who was previously scheduled for restricted free agency next summer, posted 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games last season and had 11 goals and 24 points in 21 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs.

“Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league,” Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons.”

It's been a big week for Nazar, who was invited to USA Hockey's 44-player Olympic camp roster earlier this week.

Selected 13th overall in the 2022 draft, he had one goal in three games with the Blackhawks upon making his debut out of the University of Michigan at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Nazar is currently set to be the Blackhawks highest-paid player in 2026-27, though star centre Connor Bedard is set for restricted free agency next July. Veteran forwards Andre Burakovsky and Tyler Bertuzzi are currently set to the team's highest-paid active players this season with cap hits of $5.5 million, while Hall of Fame defenceman Shea Weber, who is on long-term injured reserve, will count for $7.86 million against the cap.