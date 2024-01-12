The Chicago Blackhawks signed veteran forward Nick Foligno to a two-year, $9 million contract extension on Friday.

Foligno, 36, was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with Chicago in the off-season. His rights were acquired by the Blackhawks in the deal that also sent Taylor Hall to Chicago from the Boston Bruins in June.

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”

Foligno has appeared in 39 games with the Blackhawks this season, posting eight goals and 17 points. He is currently on injured reserve.

A veteran of 1,120 NHL games, Foligno has 223 goals and 542 points over his career with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Bruins and Blackhawks.

He was selected 28th overall by the Senators in the 2006 NHL Draft.