The Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that they have signed forward Philipp Kurashev to a two-year deal worth $4.5M following their arbitration case.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.25M

Kurashev and the Blackhawks entered into their arbitration hearing on Thursday without agreeing to a deal on their own.

The 23-year-old centre from Davos, Switzerland, scored nine goals and had 25 points in 70 games last season, his third with the Blackhawks.

A fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2018, Kurashev made his debut with the team during the 2020-21 season. He has 23 goals and 62 points 191 career games.